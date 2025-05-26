National Gas partners with Gasunie to advance decarbonized energy solutions

Back to overview
Collaboration
May 26, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

UK transmission system operator National Gas has formed a strategic partnership with the Dutch energy infrastructure company Gasunie to advance decarbonization using natural gas, hydrogen, biomethane, and carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.

The partnership was formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed by Luke Rowlands, National Gas’ Business Development Director, and Bert Kiewiet, Gasunie’s Head of Business Development International.

Under the MoU, the parties agreed to work together to advance decarbonized energy solutions across multiple sources, including natural gas, hydrogen, biomethane and CCS technologies.

“In its multi-faceted approach, the MOU recognises that no single technology or pathway can address the complex challenges of climate change and the energy transition. Instead, our partnership invests in pragmatic research and development across various complementary routes,” National Gas stated.

In 2024, Gasunie was announced by the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy as the intended network operator for the future hydrogen network in the North Sea.

The agreement with Gasunie follows several collaborations National Gas forged with European partners such as Germany’s GASCADE for creating a hydrogen pipeline, and Belgium’s Fluxys, which sees a similar exploration of decarbonization methods and infrastructure.

