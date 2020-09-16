Maritime Transport chooses eco-friendly Kalmar Eco Reachstackers for Wakefield terminal

September 16, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Kalmar, part of Cargotec, has signed a deal to supply two Kalmar Eco Reachstackers that will help UK’s multimodal logistics operator Maritime Transport Ltd (Maritime) cut fuel costs and carbon emissions while addressing growing demand at its rail terminal in Wakefield, England.

Kalmar Eco Reachstacker. Image by Kalmar

The order is said to represent the first collaboration between Kalmar and Maritime. The delivery is scheduled to begin in Q4 2020, according to Kalmar.

Maritime has a network of 33 container and transport sites across the UK. After reaching an agreement with DB Cargo UK on 1 April 2019, Maritime launched its rail subdivision, Maritime Intermodal, which saw the company acquire four dedicated rail services out of Felixstowe and Southampton. As part of the deal, Maritime also took full responsibility for DB’s railfreight terminals in Wakefield and Trafford Park.

As explained, the new Kalmar Eco Reachstackers use a much smaller engine than the reachstacker solutions with large, high-horsepower engines that are traditionally seen in rail intermodal applications.

This means they can reduce fuel consumption and therefore NOx emissions by up to 25% without compromising on productivity. They also offer an improved overall driving experience with smoother acceleration and less cabin noise, Kalmar said.

“The Kalmar team has … clearly demonstrated the positive impact that the Eco reachstacker will have on our fuel consumption and therefore carbon emissions and costs. We look forward to utilizing both machines at Wakefield, where they will bring a number of advantages … including faster turnaround times and greater operational reliability,” Paul Heyhoe, Feet Director, Maritime, commented.

“We are delighted that Maritime Transport Ltd have selected the Kalmar Eco Reachstacker for their Wakefield Europort terminal… The Eco reachstacker, which has now sold in excess of 250 units, is a prime example of our commitment to developing solutions that help customers to minimise their environmental impact while continuously improving their productivity and lowering the total cost of ownership,” Dave Patterson, Vice President South & West Europe, Kalmar, said.