Matson’s LNG-ready Aloha Class boxships to feature Corvus Energy battery systems

May 6, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian marine energy storage company Corvus Energy has secured a contract to supply its energy storage systems (ESS) for new LNG-powered Aloha Class containerships being built for U.S.-based transportation and logistics company Matson.

Matson's existing Aloha Class ship, Daniel K. Inouye. Courtesy of Matson

Designed by KOMAC with a carrying capacity of 3,600 TEUs and a length of 260 meters, Matson’s Aloha Class vessels are said to be the largest containerships built in the U.S. at Philly Shipyard, Pennsylvania.

The ships will use Kongsberg Maritime’s hybrid electrical systems, including a shaft generator system and a battery energy saving system combined with a complete power management system. 

Kongsberg Maritime has now selected Corvus Energy’s 1492 kWh Orca systems to be integrated into hybrid electrical systems on each vessel, contributing to energy optimization and emissions reduction.

Lasse Brynsrud, Senior Sales Manager Marine Transportation in Kongsberg Maritime, said: “Matson Navigation Company, through their investment in three new LNG-powered container ships, is making a clear commitment to decarbonise its operations. We are delighted to be supporting their environmental goals through the supply of a range of green ship technologies, like our hybrid shaft generator system. That, together with the batteries supplied by Corvus Energy, will optimise energy usage and reduce emissions.”

To remind, construction of the first of three Matson’s Aloha Class containerships began in late 2024 as a key role in the company’s emissions reduction strategy, which aims to achieve a 40% reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) fleet emissions by 2030 and net-zero Scope 1 GHG emissions by 2050.

The vessels will feature a next-generation, LNG-ready design along with “green ship technology” and dual-fuel engines to be able to operate using either conventional marine fuels or LNG.

Representing a $1 billion investment for Matson, the vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2026 and 2027. The newbuilds will provide additional capacity and speed on the company’s Hawaii and China-Long Beach Express (CLX) services.

