MDL executes SURF decom project with Helix
Back-deck equipment specialist Maritime Developments MDL has completed a SURF decommissioning project in the UKCS for Helix Robotics Solutions.
The work scope covered the retrieval of 7 cables, umbilicals, flowlines and jumpers connected to an FPSO in the UK North Sea, using an MDL equipment spread operated by the company’s expert technicians.
The MDL spread comprised of a second-generation reel drive system, TTS-4/140 Series Tensioner and deck deflectors onboard the Skandi Acergy.
The spread was used for spooling of the product under tension onto two installation reels, also supplied by MDL.
The two reels are now available for hire, following the subsequent onshore transpooling of the product for disposal.
Paul Marshall, MDL project engineer, said:
“This was our first mission with Helix, and I hope that the experiences on this job are a solid base for a successful working relationship going forward.
“The challenges on this project revolved around the age and fragility of the products, moving schedules, as well as Covid-related personnel restrictions. We worked closely with the client to optimise the execution of the on-board operations, including change to tensioner squeeze settings and pads changeouts to suit the different products.”
MDL pipe lay and retrieval equipment spreads are fully customisable to individual project requirements and vessel back decks, supported by MDL in-house Project Management & Engineering team for optimised equipment selection, deck plans and sea-fastening designs.
