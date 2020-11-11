New headquarters for Maritime Developments

November 11, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Back-deck equipment specialist Maritime Developments MDL has opened a new global head office in Westhill, Aberdeenshire, Scotland.

The cost-saving move merges two office-based teams previously spread between Aberdeen and Peterhead.

This allowed the company to consolidate the costs associated with running two premises, as well as improve productivity.

The ‘Maritime House’ integrates MDL’s business acquisition and project execution departments including: sales and marketing; design and engineering; project management; procurement and finance.

From here, the company will assist new and existing customers in planning pipelay and flex-lay projects and optimising equipment maintenance.

MDL retains its quayside storage locations as well as its original operations centre in Peterhead.

It is the main base for the MDL asset team, its expert technicians, offshore supervisors and team leads. This is also where MDL’s rental fleet of pipelay equipment will continue to be housed, maintained and upgraded.

Derek Smith, Maritime Developments CEO, said:

“As we continue to look to the future of our business, we have also continued to focus on making positive changes that would allow MDL to be more resilient and progressive in a challenging environment.

“I believe this modern, open plan and spacious accommodation will provide a great platform for our future growth, while at the same time reduce our overall operating costs, increase our efficiency and bring us closer to our clients.

“Bringing the different departments under one roof strengthens further our ethos of One Team MDL, while giving us enough space to safely distance during the pandemic.

“I hope that before long we will be able to welcome our clients, strategic partners and colleagues within these walls, and accelerate this next chapter in MDL’s journey.”