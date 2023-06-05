Mediterranean gig for PGS

June 5, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Oslo-headquartered seismic company PGS has secured a 3D exploration acquisition contract in the Mediterranean with an undisclosed company.

Source: PGS

Seismic vessel Ramform Hyperion is in charge of carrying out the work and is set to mobilize for the survey late in the third quarter of 2023.

According to PGS, the program has a total duration of approximately 70 days.

The Norwegian firm did not reveal any other information about the contract, but did state it was awarded by a “major international energy company”.

“We are very pleased with this contract award, which improves our visibility into the fourth quarter. There is increasing exploration interest in the Mediterranean following recent discoveries in this prolific gas province, and this award builds on our successful campaign from the previous season,” said PGS President and CEO Rune Olav Pedersen.

Last week it was reported that PGS had secured industry pre-funding for a “large” multi-season MultiClient survey in the Norwegian Sea.

The Norwegian company also secured pre-funding to expand MultiClient 3D coverage in the Sarawak Basin offshore Malaysia with joint venture consortium partners TGS and SLB.