Fossil Energy Mercuria to supply BOTAŞ with US-sourced LNG until 2045

Business Developments & Projects
September 24, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Global energy and commodity group Mercuria has signed a liquefied natural gas (LNG) purchase and sale agreement with the state-owned Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ).

LNG agreement signing; Source: Mercuria

Under the agreement, BOTAŞ will receive 4 billion cubic meters (cbm) of natural gas equivalent of LNG per year, mainly during the winter season. As disclosed by Mercuria, deliveries are scheduled to start in 2026 and continue until the end of 2045.

The volumes will be delivered on a free-on-board (FOB) basis at U.S. loading ports and on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis at regasification terminals located in Türkiye, Europe, and North Africa.

The agreement signing was attended by the Republic of Türkiye’s Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Alparslan Bayraktar, during his visit to the United States for the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, BOTAŞ Chairman and General Manager Abdulvahit Fidan, and President and Co-Founder of Mercuria Daniel Jaeggi.

Bayraktar said: “Today, we have signed a milestone agreement which will be in place for the upcoming 20 years to deliver US-sourced LNG. We firmly believe that a partnership with Mercuria under such an agreement will enable BOTAŞ to form a significant presence in the global LNG scene. The agreement will also greatly contribute to achieving 100 billion USD of trade volume with the United States.”

The deal is expected to reinforce Türkiye’s long-term energy supply and LNG price security, as well as support BOTAŞ’s strategy of becoming a significant player in international LNG trade.

Mercuria’s subsidiary also inked an LNG supply deal with Guangzhou Gas Group, a subsidiary of China’s Guangzhou Development Group, earlier this year. The deal is anticipated to diversify China’s energy mix.

