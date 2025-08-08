Methanol Institute welcomes Angola’s NVS Energy Industria as newest member

Back to overview
Collaboration
August 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Trade association Methanol Institute (MI) has introduced NVS Commodities Materials and Services, the technical division of Angola’s NVS Energy Industria, as its newest member.

Illustration; Credit: Methanol Institute

As disclosed, NVS is 100% Angolan-owned and aims to supply up to 20,000 metric tons of methanol per year to major sectors including oil and gas, marine, road transport, and agricultural machinery services.

The company is reportedly developing a project to produce green methanol by capturing carbon dioxide, initially from crude oil separation and natural gas production facilities across the African continent, starting in Angola.

Future plans are also said to include capturing CO2 from train emissions along the ‘Lobito Corridor,’ and eventually from livestock farms.

Alexander Döll, Methanol Institute’s CEO, stated: “We are pleased to welcome NVS Energy Industria Lda to the Methanol Institute. Their dedication to providing top-tier services and local content to their clients while supporting the global transition to sustainable energy, aligns with our vision of promoting fuel alternatives all around the world.”

To note, in the past year, Methanol Institute welcomed several new members, including Dutch geo-data solutions provider Fugro, India’s Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Switzerland-based renewable energy producer Axpo Group, and U.S. technology company Emvolon.

Furthermore, together with ECSA, FuelsEurope, eFuel Alliance, EWAB, and HydrogenEurope, the association established a new Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, an industry initiative aiming to enhance communication between the shipping sector and fuel producers.

In addition, the association was granted consultative status by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), allowing it to contribute its expertise to the development of shipping regulations.

