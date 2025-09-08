Methanol Institute and Saudi Arabia join forces to advance maritime sustainability

Back to overview
September 8, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Trade association Methanol Institute (MI) and Saudi Arabia’s Transport General Authority (TGA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to advance maritime safety and sustainability.

Illustration; Credit: Methanol Institute

As disclosed, the partnership will focus on maritime safety and environmental protection, research on using methanol as a marine fuel, pilot projects in Saudi Arabia, and training and knowledge sharing.

“With Saudi Arabia’s maritime sector growing under Vision 2030, and the Gulf emerging as a hub for methanol, partnerships like this are key to advancing cleaner fuels and a more sustainable shipping future,” Methanol Institute stated.

Notably, the trade association seeks to expand its global reach, connect key regions and global partners, and ensure methanol is on the agenda for the future of shipping and beyond.

In the past year, Methanol Institute welcomed multiple new members, including the technical division of Angola’s NVS Energy Industria, NVS Commodities Materials and Services, Dutch geo-data solutions provider Fugro, India’s Deendayal Port Authority (DPA), Kandla, Switzerland-based renewable energy producer Axpo Group, and U.S. technology company Emvolon.

Furthermore, together with ECSA, FuelsEurope, eFuel Alliance, EWAB, and HydrogenEurope, the association established a new Clean Maritime Fuels Platform, an industry initiative aiming to enhance communication between the shipping sector and fuel producers.

In addition, the association was granted consultative status by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), allowing it to contribute its expertise to the development of shipping regulations.

OE logo

