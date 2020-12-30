Meyer Werft getting ready for zero-emission cruise ship tech

December 30, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft is preparing for the post-COVID-19 future as it is working on a range of new eco-friendly technological solutions for cruise ships.

“Intensive research is being carried out on fuel cell technology and other technical innovations on passenger ships to pave the way for emission-free cruise ships,” Meyer Werft revealed.

At the same time, the shipbuilder is working to complete two cruise ships that are planned for delivery in 2021. One of them is the Odyssey of the Seas, Royal Caribbean International’s second Quantum Ultra Class cruise ship. It is already berthed at the outfitting pier at the shipyard.

Image Courtesy: Meyer Werft

Despite the adverse circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic, Meyer Werft successfully delivered two ships this year. In September and October 2020, the two newbuilds Iona for P&O Cruises and the Spirit of Adventure for Saga Cruises were handed over to their respective owners. The shipyard plans to implement further large-scale projects in the coming years.

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Meyer Werft implemented numerous measures to maintain the economic stability of the group. These included an investment freeze, a comprehensive savings package, the reduction of temporary employees and the instrument of short-time work. Simultaneously, negotiations were held with shipping companies to stretch the time of existing orders. This has so far prevented the cancellation of orders and redundancies, the shipbuilder explained.

Meyer Werft currently has a number of ships in its orderbook, with orders from 2024 onwards being in the pipeline.

“Our stretched order book allows us to position ourselves for the future. We need to take advantage of this opportunity. This year our entire team, together with our many partners, has again shown the motivation with which we realise our projects despite all the challenges,” Thomas Weigend, Managing Director of Meyer Werft, pointed out.