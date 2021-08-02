Meyer Werft wins LNG-powered luxury yacht order

August 2, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

German shipbuilder Meyer Werft has won an order from Ocean Residences Development to build an LNG-powered luxury residential yacht.

Courtesy of Meyer Werft

The new resident yacht cruise ship is named Njord. It will consist of 117 residential apartments that will be sold to individuals.

Meyer Werft says it will design it to meet the environmental requirements both on delivery and further down the line.

The vessel will be powered by dual-fuel engines, with the ability to run on LNG.

The low-emission LNG propulsion together with a hybrid battery system provides a speed of 21 knots.

Its design, engines, and fuel tanks will be ready for easy conversion to future fuels with lower or neutral carbon footprints, such as ammonia.

Njord will be completed by the end of 2025.