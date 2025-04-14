Back to overview
MeyGen tidal turbine delivers highest-ever output since installation

Business Developments & Projects
April 14, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

UK-based tidal energy company Proteus Marine Renewables (PMR) has confirmed that the AR1500 tidal turbine deployed at the MeyGen site in Scotland exported 372 MWh of electricity in March 2025, marking the turbine’s highest monthly output since it began operations in 2017.

Illustration/The AR1500 tidal turbine for MeyGen project (Courtesy of SIMEC Atlantis)

According to PMR, the turbine achieved an average availability of 95% across the first quarter of 2025. The electricity generated is said to be enough to supply hundreds of households, relying solely on tidal stream energy.

While Series-2 units, including the AR3000, are in development, the continued output from the 2017-installed Series-1 AR1500 demonstrates the long-term potential of tidal technology in contributing to the renewable energy mix, PMR noted.

The AR1500 is an active pitch, full yaw, horizontal axis tidal turbine with a rated power output of 1.5 MW achieved at flow rates of three meters per second.

“Operating since 2017, the AR1500 continues to prove just how reliable and consistent tidal stream energy can be—making tidal a reliable complement to the overall energy mix. As we strive forward with deliveries of our Series-2 turbines, including the upcoming AR3000 units, it’s exciting to see our Series-1 technology still going strong and delivering exceptional results,” PMR said.

“Huge congratulations to the teams at MeyGen, SAE and Proteus Marine Renewables—onshore, offshore, and behind the scenes—who continue to prove what tidal energy can do at scale.”

Back in 2022, after some maintenance work and upgrades, SIMEC Atlantis Energy redeployed its 1.5 MW tidal energy turbine – the AR1500 – at its MeyGen site offshore Scotland.

Just recently, PMR secured a seat on the Ocean Energy Europe (OEE) Board of Directors, with CEO Drew Blaxland representing the company as a new Lead Partner.

