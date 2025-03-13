Normandie Hydroliennes' NH1 tidal energy project
French tidal energy project secures €31.3M EU Innovation Fund grant

March 13, 2025, by Zerina Maksumic

Tidal energy developer Normandie Hydroliennes’ NH1 tidal energy project has been awarded €31.3 million in funding from the European Union’s 2023 Innovation Fund. 

Normandie Hydroliennes' NH1 tidal energy project. Source: Normandie Hydroliennes

According to Normandie Hydroliennes, the grant will accelerate the deployment of one of France’s first commercial-scale tidal energy pilot projects, advancing marine renewables in the country.

The project will install four Proteus Marine Renewables’ AR3000 horizontal-axis turbines in Normandy, delivering 34 GWh annually to the French grid by 2028, enough to power 15,000 homes. The tidal energy developer’s NH1 farm aligns with France’s 2030 renewable energy targets and broader energy transition strategy.

Innovation fund backs tidal power

The European Commission’s €4.8 billion Innovation Fund supports industrial decarbonization through low-carbon technologies. The European Commission evaluates the projects based on greenhouse gas reduction potential, innovation, maturity, replicability, and economic viability.

“Being selected by the Innovation Fund is a major recognition of our work and the impact that our technological system, the innovative Proteus AR3000 horizontal axis turbine, can have on decarbonization and the energy mix,” said Katia Gautier, Director of Normandie Hydroliennes.

With the second-strongest tidal currents in Europe, France has an estimated 5 to 6 GW of tidal energy potential, representing up to 18 TWh of annual electricity generation, Normandie Hydroliennes noted. NH1’s pilot deployment aims to pave the way for future commercial tidal farms, supporting France’s push for energy sovereignty.

“The selected projects from 18 European countries are expected to enter into operation between 2025 and 2031. The funding comes from the revenues of the EU Emissions Trading System. The grants range from €1.4 million to €262 million for projects,” said the European Commission.

Normandie Hydroliennes expects 80% of the project’s construction value to be sourced domestically, creating 400 direct and indirect jobs in France.

Proteus Marine Renewables, key partner in NH1

UK-based tidal energy company Proteus Marine Renewables, a key technology partner, is supplying the four AR3000 turbines for the NH1 project. The company highlighted the importance of the EU funding.

“France’s tidal energy ambitions get a big boost – and we’re excited to be part of it! The NH1 project by Normandie Hydroliennes has officially secured €31.3 million from the EU Innovation Fund, a major milestone for tidal energy in France,” said Proteus Marine Renewables in a social media post.

According to Proteus, for France, this could mean 34 GWh of renewable power annually, supplying 15,000 homes with 100 percent clean energy by 2028, strengthening energy independence by unlocking the 5 GW tidal potential of the Alderney Race, and boosting the blue economy and creating jobs across the supply chain.

“This funding will enable us to take decisive steps in implementing our innovative and competitive solution, accelerate our development and realize our vision,” said Gautier.

In February, Proteus Marine Renewables installed a megawatt-scale tidal turbine in the Naru Strait, Japan, making it “the first to operate such devices in two countries”.

In December 2024, Normandie Hydroliennes initiated a crowdfunding campaign on the WiSEED platform to support the development of its 12 MW tidal turbine pilot farm in the Raz Blanchard, located near Cherbourg, France. 

