MGL to back Seaway 7’s offshore wind cable ops

October 22, 2021, by Nadja Skopljak

MGL Cable Services has secured a three-year framework agreement to support Seaway 7 with its cable scopes for offshore wind projects.

The framework allows Seaway 7 to place call-off orders for the provision of personnel and/or equipment for high voltage and fiber optic termination and testing services, together with other potential activities available through specific projects.

MGL said it has already undertaken a project and received the second one.

Over a ten-month period, the company will be providing test engineers to perform cable offload and cable loadout testing and reporting, as well as risk assessments and method statements for the works.

“Securing this framework is a fantastic achievement and is testament to the project delivery team and their commitment to high-quality workmanship and developing strong partnerships,” said Geoff Briggs, MGL Cable Services’ director.

“We’re looking forward to building on the success of our recently completed scheme and working together to deliver new projects.”

To remind, in July, Subsea 7 revealed the plans to combine its Renewables business unit with Norway’s OHT ASA into a pure-play renewables company named Seaway 7.

The transaction was officially completed at the beginning of October.

Seaway 7 offers a full range of specialist standalone transport and installation (T&I) services, as well as integrated T&I and EPCI solutions that combine the installation of turbines, foundations, substations, and cables.