MHWirth to deliver drilling equipment for Chinese drillship
Drilling solutions provider MHWirth has received an order to deliver a drilling equipment package for a Chinese drillship.
MHWirth, a part of Norway’s Akastor, said that it would deliver drilling equipment for China’s Guangzhou Marine Geological Survey (GMGS).
According to the company, it will deliver the topside drilling equipment to be installed onboard a drillship operated by GMGS with an expected delivery date in December 2023. The total contract value is about $80 million.
The drilling solutions provider is now concluding the final contract terms with the client. The signing of the final contract is expected to take place in the final quarter of 2021.
