Minesto preps seabed connection system for 1.2MW tidal energy device

August 22, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Minesto has completed the build and functional testing of seabed connection system for the Dragon 12 – a 1.2MW tidal energy device.

Illustration/Minesto's Dragon 4 tidal energy device (Courtesy of Minesto)

The connection system, enabling one of the fastest launch and recovery operation in marine energy by one-stab’ operation, is now ready for installation, according to Minesto.

The Dragon 12 connection system is a scale-up and further enhancement of Minesto’s verified launch and recovery system (LARS) technology, a principle applied and proven by the company since 2020.

The system is remotely operated and controlled from the surface vessel by lowering the LARS frame attached to the male connector into the female connector in the foundation.

In the bottom joint, the power, data and strength connections are all combined. According to Minesto, the process is cost-effective and safe as it is solely monitored by cameras on the frame, without the need for divers, or remotely operated vehicle (ROV) support.

The Dragon 12 kite installation will utilize the system to enable a fast launch by towing with a small work boat and ‘one-stab’ connection.

“Our unique connection system shows the core of our innovative technology – fast, efficient, and easy to handle,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

