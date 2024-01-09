Minesto’s utility-scale tidal energy kite ready to start delivering

January 9, 2024, by Zerina Maksumic

Minesto has completed the Dragon 12 offshore infrastructure in Vestmannasund, Faroe Islands, marking readiness for power production with the achieved connection of the export cable to the foundation.

Source: Minesto

According to Minesto, completion of infrastructure subsea included re-locating the pre-installed junction box at the end of the export cable into a frame on the foundation, in order to create the plug-and play connection with the kite tether.

With a rated power of 1.2 MW, the Dragon 12 tidal energy kite is designed for utility-scale energy systems.

Related Article Posted: about 1 month ago Minesto installs seabed anchor for Dragon 12 tidal energy device Posted: about 1 month ago

Minesto said that the company’s activities in Vestmanna are ramping up this winter, adding that the electricity production from the 100 kW Dragon 4 in November and December was ”satisfying”.

Founded in 2007, Minesto has operations running in Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Wales as well as Taiwan. Company’s two major shareholders is BGA Invest and Corespring New Technology.

Having more than €40 million of funding from the Regional Development Fund through the Welsh European Funding Office, European Innovation Council and InnoEnergy, Minesto claims to be the EU’s largest investment in marine energy thus far.