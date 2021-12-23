Mitsubishi Heavy to supply LNG fuel equipment for 6 new ships
Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has scored an order for the FGSS (fuel gas supply system) of six new LNG-fueled car carriers.
The FGSS consists of an LNG fuel tank, a gas supply unit, and a control device, among other elements,
This is also the first order of this system for high-pressure dual-fuel engines. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding says that after this, it will now get orders for both low-pressure and high-pressure engines.
Moreover, the MHI group’s company Imabari Shipbuilding will construct these six liquified natural gas-fueled car carriers.
The conversion of ships to LNG fuel is one solution to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Thus, Mitsubishi says it will provide a wide range of FGSS to customers constructing LNG-fueled ships.
In addition, by helping to reduce GHG by popularizing these ships, they want to promote decarbonization in the maritime industry and strive to achieve carbon neutrality.