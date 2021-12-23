Mitsubishi Heavy to supply LNG fuel equipment for 6 new ships

December 23, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japanese shipbuilder Mitsubishi Shipbuilding, part of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group, has scored an order for the FGSS (fuel gas supply system) of six new LNG-fueled car carriers.

Courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The FGSS consists of an LNG fuel tank, a gas supply unit, and a control device, among other elements,

This is also the first order of this system for high-pressure dual-fuel engines. Mitsubishi Shipbuilding says that after this, it will now get orders for both low-pressure and high-pressure engines.

Moreover, the MHI group’s company Imabari Shipbuilding will construct these six liquified natural gas-fueled car carriers.

The conversion of ships to LNG fuel is one solution to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Thus, Mitsubishi says it will provide a wide range of FGSS to customers constructing LNG-fueled ships.

In addition, by helping to reduce GHG by popularizing these ships, they want to promote decarbonization in the maritime industry and strive to achieve carbon neutrality.