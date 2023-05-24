Mitsubishi, Storm Group join forces on dual-fuel, methanol/diesel retrofit kit

May 24, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Mitsubishi Turbocharger and Engine Europe B.V. (MTEE) and Storm Group have signed a Letter Of Intent (LOI) to jointly develop a dual-fuel methanol/diesel retrofit kit for inland shipping.

As disclosed, this LOI aims to align the expectations of Mitsubishi and STORM for developing a marine dual-fuel methanol/diesel retrofit kit for Mitsubishi marine engine.

Koedood Marine Group, part of the Storm Group, will market this new technology by using its network within the marine industry.

“Like all industries, commercial marine contributes to greenhouse gas emissions and accounts for about 3% of global CO2 emissions. The combustion engine itself is not the problem but foremost the usage of fossil fuels and we need to change this way of operation! Methanol promises highly reduced emissions due to the fact that once it is burned in an engine it only releases the CO2 it captures in its production and releases no sulfuric oxide (SOx) and much lower levels of soot and nitrogen oxide (NOx). Thus methanol is a fuel which promises reduced emissions when used in a combustion engine,” said Timo Schlotzhauer, Managing Director August STORM GmbH & Co. KG.

The partners will also collaborate with companies August STORM, Scandiesel, Emigreen and Hybrid Ship Propulsion.

MTEE has committed to embracing and embodying the MISSION NET ZERO. That is why the company established an energy transition initiative.

“We have established the Energy Transition initiative, which seeks to decarbonize the Engine Industry, especially in the marine market,” said Morten Brix, General Manager of the Engine Division at MTEE.

Inland waterway transport has an important role in transporting goods in Europe. According to the partners, decarbonizing this sector is vital to reducing global emissions. That is why MTEE is investing in developing new technologies, such as hydrogen and methanol, to address this challenge.

“By prioritizing developing a Dual Fuel Methanol/Diesel Retrofit Kit for Marine Engines, MTEE takes an essential step toward achieving our goal of a sustainable future,” the firm noted.