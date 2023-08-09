Mitsui E&S to supply WT-3 BOG compressors for LNG-fueled vessels

August 9, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Japan’s Mitsui E&S has received orders for two units of WT-3 high-pressure boil-off gas (BOG) compressor from its compatriot Mitsubishi Shipbuilding.

Illustration; Archive; Courtesy of Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

According to Mitsui, the WT-3 BOG compressors will be delivered as one of LNG fuel supply systems of dual-fuel engines to be equipped on 210,000 DWT LNG-fueled bulk carriers to be built by Imabari Shipbuilding Group for NYK Line.

Mitsui E&S said that since 1961, it has manufactured 3,900 units (including a subsidiary company) of reciprocating compressors for various industries, including petroleum refining and petrochemicals that pressurize and deliver gas through its reciprocating motion of pistons, and it has also been developing high-pressure BOG compressors for marine-use in collaboration with its subsidiary Kaji Technology.

The company noted that the WT-3 BOG compressor has been developed as a dedicated product for high-pressure LNG dual-fuel engines, which boosts the pressure of surplus BOG naturally generated from LNG fuel tanks of LNG-fueled vessels up to 31.5 MPaG and supplies it to the engines as fuel.

Surplus BOG generated from fuel tanks used to be burned and disposed of, however, it can be utilized effectively as fuel for LNG-fueled vessels with the compressor, Mitsui said, adding that the WT-3 BOG compressor provides easy installation by its compact design and it contributes to the reduction of fuel consumption, which leads to lower operating costs and CO2 emissions of LNG-fueled vessels.

The company stated: “Mitsui E&S has manufactured the largest number of two-stroke LNG dual fuel (ME-GI) engines in Japan, and for LNG fuel supply systems, we have already added high-pressure pumps MHP-3 to our own product portfolio. Now, we can provide the main equipment for LNG-fueled vessels by ourselves, not only for dual fuel engines, ME-GI and high-pressure pumps MHP-3, but also high-pressure BOG compressors WT-3.”

