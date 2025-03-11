Back to overview
EPS and DongHwa Entec agree to advance LNG fuel technology

Business Developments & Projects
March 11, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Singapore-based shipowner Eastern Pacific Shipping (EPS) has teamed up with South Korean marine engineering solutions provider DongHwa Entec (DHE) for the installation of a high-pressure compressor on an LNG-fueled containership.

As part of their collaboration, EPS and DHE will work on developing and installing a high-pressure compressor on the 18,000 TEU LNG-powered containership under construction at New Times Shipbuilding (NTS) in China.

Said to mark a “significant advancement” in LNG fuel gas supply systems, the initiative aims to optimize the utilization of boil-off gas (BOG) to enhance fuel efficiency and reduce environmental impact.

As explained, with the high-pressure compressor, the vessel will be able to channel BOG directly into the main engine, minimizing emissions and maximizing fuel efficiency, “a major leap forward in decarbonizing shipping operations”.

Through this project, DHE, through its affiliate DongHwa Pneutec, specialised in low-pressure (LP), compressors, expects to expand its product range to include high-pressure compressors, broadening its expertise and market reach in advanced LNG technologies.

“This collaboration underscores EPS and DHE’s shared vision for a greener maritime industry, driving innovation, efficiency, and environmental responsibility. By advancing LNG fuel technologies, both companies will stay committed to pushing the boundaries of sustainable shipping,” EPS concluded.

