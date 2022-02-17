MMA Offshore awarding hydrographic surveying scholarships

February 17, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Australian marine and subsea services provider MMA Offshore has launched the Offshore Hydrographic Surveying Scholarship program as part of its support to the surveying industry development.

Developed in conjunction with Curtin University, the scholarship will provide Bachelor of Surveying (Honours) students in their final year of study at Curtin University with a total value of up to $3,500 towards their education-related expenses.

The scholarship also comes with the opportunity for vacation work as well as the potential for employment with MMA post-graduation.

MMA’s executive general manager of Subsea Services, Tom Radic, said providing Australia’s next generation of hydrographic surveyors with hands-on experience is set to improve the future development of the wider surveying industry.

As informed, applications for the hydrographic surveying scholarship are open from 2 February and close on 9 March.

Meanwhile, the company is busy conducting what is described as the largest subsea engineering survey at the site of the Marinus Link interconnector in Australia.

MMA Offshore secured a $4 million contract to conduct underwater geotechnical surveys to refine the cable route for the project in December 2021.

Follow Offshore Energy’s Subsea on social media: