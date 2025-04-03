MMMCZCS: Retrofit project preparing bulkers for methanol paves the way to greener shipping

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
April 3, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The project for retrofitting conventionally-fueled Kamsarmax bulk carrier to dual-fuel methanol, co-led by the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping (MMMCZCS) and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding, has received approval in principle (AiP), paving the way for green transition within the medium-size bulk carrier sector.

Illustration only. Courtesy of Tsuneishi Shipbuilding

As explained, the project aimed to assess the techno-economic feasibility of a retrofit from fuel oil to dual-fuel methanol and shed light on challenges and opportunities that need to be addressed when retrofitting a bulk carrier.

The retrofit project was based on Tsuneishi’s Kamsarmax standard design with the retrofit design and technological solutions developed in close collaboration with Germany’s MAN ES, which provided the main engine.

Japanese classification society ClassNK provided regulatory advice, facilitated safety risk assessment, and granted AiP.

American giant Cargill provided operational and technical insights from the charterer’s perspective while the Danish Maritime Administration participated as an observer.

According to the Zero Carbon Shipping center, the retrofit project has generated multiple design solutions, including novel and modular fuel handling onboard, and methanol storage and integration options that optimize safety, capacity, and ultimately reduce cost and conversion lead times.

Additionally, general design principles for methanol retrofit aimed at ship designers, shipyards, and operators, providing a navigational framework through key design decisions, were developed.

The center intends to publish the principles as well as the project results in a comprehensive case study later this year.

“The Approval in Principle for the retrofit bulk carrier project marks a significant milestone in decarbonizing the maritime industry. It demonstrates a paradigm shift towards non-intrusive, safe, and agile solutions that enable the integration of green fuels without compromising safety,” said Evangelos Fragkoulis, Head of Ship Design, Fonden Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping.

With the medium-sized bulk carrier segment representing a substantial share of the industry, this modular retrofit solution paves the way for an accelerated transition to methanol and other sustainable fuels. This AiP is a testament to the collaboration currently taking place, and we are proud to have achieved this milestone together with our partners.”

In 2024, the center also released a report outlining project results related to converting tankers to methanol or ammonia fuels.

