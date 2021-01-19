MMT surveys Seagreen export cable route

January 19, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Marine surveyor MMT has recently commenced the geophysical survey operations along the Seagreen offshore wind farm export cable route.

The export cable route is approximately 100 kilometres in length and will run from the proposed Seagreen 1A offshore wind farm to a landfall location at the former Cockenzie Power Station, east of Edinburgh.

MMT has mobilised its offshore survey vessel Franklin earlier this week, which will later gets support from a shallow draft vessel to perform the nearshore and intertidal parts of the survey.

The Sweden-based company also delivered a full geophysical and 2D UHRS site survey of the proposed offshore wind farm areas in the summer of 2018.

Seagreen offshore wind farm development is owned by SSE Renewables (49 per cent) and Total (51 per cent).

The Seagreen project, 27 kilometres off the Angus coastline, will be able to generate 1.5 GW from 150 wind turbines.

114 of the 150 consented turbines have a grid connection into Tealing, Angus, and construction on this grid connection started in 2020.

The project should be operational in 2022/2023, when it will become Scotland’s largest offshore wind farm.

Nexans Norway will supply and install export cables for the project.

The Norwegian company will design, manufacture and install three 65-kilometre offshore export cables and three 20-kilometre onshore export cables.

For the purpose of offshore installation, the company plans to use its new vessel Aurora, currently under construction at Ulstein Verft.