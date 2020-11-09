Nexans Aurora launched in Norway

November 9, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Nexans saw its next-generation cable laying vessel the ‘Nexans Aurora’ launched at Ulstein on 8 November 2020.

The vessel will be installing subsea cables, including cables connecting offshore wind farms to the grid and interconnectors.

The hull arrived at Ulstein Verft on 15 June 2020 for the final outfitting, following its construction at CRIST, Poland.

During this period, various work tasks have been accomplished, including electrical installations; insulation work; installation of the remaining main equipment and cable lay equipment; other minor and major installations; interior and exterior painting.

After the launch, the vessel will stay quayside at Ulstein Verft and enter the last outfitting and start-up commissioning phases.

With a length of 150 metres, a beam of 31 metres, the Nexans Aurora is also one of the largest vessel projects in Ulstein Verft’s history.

Designed by Skipsteknisk, the ST-297 CLV can accommodate up to 90 persons.

With this capacity, the vessel will be able to deliver complex construction tasks in severe weather conditions.

Finally, its first assignment will be to install the export cables for the Seagreen offshore wind farm, starting in Q3 2021

The vessel development saw the combined experience of Nexans, Skipsteknisk, Ulstein Verft and MAATS Tech, each leading in their own fields to produce an advanced subsea cable and umbilical systems installation vessel for worldwide operations, covering the full range of shallow and deep subsea activities.