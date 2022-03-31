MOL: First concept of ammonia/liquefied CO2 carrier unveiled

March 31, 2022, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has completed a concept study of an ammonia/liquefied CO2 carrier to flexibly meet future transport demand.

MOL cooperated with the Mitsubishi Heavy Industry (MHI) Group’s Mitsubishi Shipbuilding on this research.

As explained, the liquefied CO2 carrier (LCO2 carrier) can play a key role in efficiently transporting captured liquefied CO2 to storage reservoirs or usage sites in the value chains of carbon dioxide capture utilization and storage (CCUS), which is drawing attention as a means of realizing a low- and decarbonized society.

In addition, there is growing interest in ammonia as a next-generation clean energy source that does not emit CO2 during combustion. The movement to strategically use ammonia is increasing under the global trend toward decarbonization.

Like the LCO2 carrier, for which a concept study was completed in November 2021, the cargo tank capacity of the ammonia/liquefied CO2 combined carrier is set at around 50,000 cbm on the assumption of the future liquefied CO2/ammonia market.

In the future, based on this ship type, MOL continually studies other various ship types with Japanese maritime clusters to flexibly meet customer needs based on the overall value chain.

MOL entered the liquefied CO2 ocean transport business through investment in Larvik Shipping AS which manages LCO2 carriers for industrial customers in Europe.

The company is also participating in research into the potential for large-scale CO2 carriers as part of a wider initiative led by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO). The project is expected to last from 2021 to 2026, with MOL focusing on the development of the large-size liquefied CO2 carrier to be put into practical use.

