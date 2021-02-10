MOL names GAIL-chartered LNG newbuild

February 10, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Japan’s shipping major Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) named an LNG carrier chartered to Gail, the Indian public sector natural gas company.

Courtesy of MOL

The new vessel is named Gail Bhuwan and is scheduled to be completed in February 2021. It will mainly transport LNG from North America to India.

Gail Bhuwan has an overall length of 297.9 metres and a cargo tank capacity of 180,000 cubic metres. It was built by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering and is managed by MOL LNG Transport Asia.

Gail, a state-owned company, procures LNG from the US under two long-term sales and purchase contracts signed with US energy majors. The company has an annual LNG purchase contract of approximately 14 million tons.