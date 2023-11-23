MOL: Onboard microplastic collection device gets ClassNK innovation certificate

November 23, 2023, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Japanese classification society ClassNK has endorsed an onboard microplastic collection device co-developed by shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and machinery industry company Miura.

The microplastic collection device was successfully tested aboard Emerald Ace, the world’s first hybrid car carrier launched in 2012. Following an audit, the device received Innovation Endorsement certification that certifies innovative technology.

The device, HQ-100/HQ-100B, was installed onboard the Emerald ACE on a trial basis in June 2022 to demonstrate its functions. After the trials confirmed the stability and effectiveness of the collection system, Miura decided to commercialize it and began marketing efforts in July.

Specifically, the device, HQ-100/HQ-100B, efficiently collects microplastics (MPs) without blocking the vessel’s piping, by centrifugally separating MPs in seawater with a cyclone separator. It can collect MPs at all times from the seawater line, which is constantly taking in water, and treat all the backwash water from the ballast water treatment system. It can also be installed in the cooling seawater line, and since the treated seawater can be returned to the raw water line, there is almost no impact on the existing system.

Daily operations on vessels are simple, requiring only the cleaning of the microplastics collection strainer. In addition, a polyethylene lining with excellent corrosion resistance is adopted for the inner surface treatment of the cyclone separator.

Upon issuing the certificate, ClassNK said it verified the functions of the device, including that the microplastics in onboard seawater lines can be collected at all times while the vessel is underway.