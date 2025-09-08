MOL secures design approval for new LNG carrier with wind-assisted propulsion

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
September 8, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Japanese shipping company Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) has secured approval in principle (AiP) from classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR) for two new designs of a membrane-type LNG carrier equipped with Wind Challenger, a hard sail wind-assisted propulsion system.

CG rendering of the new ship design featuring four Wind Challenger units. Courtesy of MOL

MOL said the approval covers two new different designs for a 174,000 cubic meter (cbm) LNG carrier developed in collaboration with HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

In addition, safety evaluations were conducted in collaboration with the respective flag states. As a result, the vessel design jointly developed with HD HHI earned AiP from the Marshall Islands, while the other vessel design jointly developed with SHI obtained AiP from Liberia.

As explained, each design will be equipped with four Wind Challenger units, with detailed design work for actual construction currently underway.

Last year, MOL obtained approval to install two Wind Challenger units on a conventional LNG carrier. The LNG carrier designed under this approval is currently under construction for delivery to Chevron Shipping Company and Tokyo Gas

In the new vessel design, the bridge has been positioned toward the bow to enable both an increase in the number of Wind Challenger units and the optimization of their placement, maximizing fuel efficiency gains. Based on preliminary calculations, fuel saving is expected to reach up to approximately 30% per voyage, with an average annual saving of 15-20%.

The Wind Challenger is a rigid sail system capable of automatic extension, retraction, and rotation, which harnesses wind power while maintaining safe navigation to contribute to a reduction in fuel consumption and GHG emissions.

MOL plans to install Wind Challengers on 25 vessels by 2030 and on 80 vessels by 2035. To date, two vessels have been delivered, and installation has been confirmed for an additional nine vessels.

