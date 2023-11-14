MOL welcomes LNG-powered coal carrier Reimei

November 14, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Japanese shipping companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Kyushu Electric Power Co. have revealed that LNG-powered coal carrier Reimei was delivered and started operation on November 14.

MOL

In a naming and delivery ceremony held at the Imari Shipyard and Works of Namura Shipbuilding Co. the new vessel was named Reimei.

Reimei, a 235-meter-long LNG-fueled coal carrier, is operated by MOL to transport coal from overseas to Kyuden’s coal-fired thermal power plants.

Compared to conventional marine fuel, LNG can reduce emissions of greenhouse gases (GHGs) such as carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) by about 30%, sulfur oxides (SOx) by about 100%, and nitrogen oxides (NOx) by about 80%.

MOL

The ship departed from Imari Port for shore-to-ship bunkering at Tobata Port in Fukuoka Prefecture scheduled for November 15, where it will receive fuel directly from the onshore LNG shipping terminal.

In the future, ship-to-ship bunkering from an LNG bunkering vessel can also be adopted as a way for the vessel to receive fuel.

A long-term transport agreement between MOL and Kyuden was concluded on December 25, 2019.

As part of its fleet expansion efforts, MOL recently placed an order for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier at Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI). The price tag for the vessel is $260 million. The LNG carrier is slated for delivery in 2026.