Monjasa adds new tanker to bolster Middle East bunkering operations

September 13, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

As demand for marine fuel solutions increases, oil and shipping company Monjasa has acquired Monjasa Shaker, a 9,600 dwt oil and chemical tanker, to be deployed for cargo and bunkering operations in the Arabian Gulf.

According to the company, the vessel allows onboard product blending and is capable of supporting its biodiesel supplies across the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which commenced earlier this year.

By acquiring the tanker, the company is adding capacity to its marine fuel operations across the Middle East, where Monjasa currently operates with four tankers ranging between 4,000 and 10,000 dwt.

Courtesy of Monjasa

Equipped with deepwell pumps and five tank segregations allowing multiple fuel grades onboard, the vessel increases operational flexibility. Capacity-wise it matches demand for transporting oil cargoes from the Fujairah bunkering hub to Monjasa’s main markets across Dubai, Abu-Dhabi and Sharjah ports, as well as performing ship-to-ship refuelling operations, the company explained.

“The Monjasa Shaker fits well into our existing fleet of tankers and matches market demand in terms of cargo capacity and high technical specifications. In fact, two years ago we acquired the sister vessel, Monjasa Server, which has been an excellent contribution to our Middle East fleet operations”, said Torben Maigaard Nielsen, the group’s Shipping director.

“Moreover, operating two sister vessels allows us to better apply learnings across performance and energy efficiency on board, which is becoming increasingly important for all shipowners.”

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Monjasa wraps up first marine biofuel supply in the Middle East Posted: 4 months ago

Follow Offshore Energy’s Clean Fuel on social media: