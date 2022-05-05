Monjasa wraps up first marine biofuel supply in the Middle East

May 5, 2022, by Ajsa Habibic

Oil and shipping company Monjasa, in collaboration with energy company Uniper and biofuel producer Neutral Fuels, has completed its first blending and supply of marine fuels in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Monjasa Server. Courtesy of Monjasa.

On 9 March 2022, the 9,600-dwt tanker Monjasa Server, purchased in 2020 to support the company’s operations across the Middle East, went alongside the Great Eastern Shipping Company tanker, Jag Prerana, off Dubai and supplied a total of 233 metric tonnes of B20 biofuel.

According to Monjasa, the B20 biofuel blend consists of 20% biodiesel made exclusively from cooking oil waste and 80% VLSFO and meets ISO 8217 marine fuel standards.

Prior to delivery, the product blending was performed onboard the Monjasa Server, the company explained.

At the same time, Monjasa is drawing on the new partnership with Uniper and Neutral Fuels to make itself present at the production site and throughout the supply chain.

Moreover, the company believes that taking part in meeting International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) future carbon emission reduction targets depends on the ongoing and future transition to alternative fuels.

Commercial director at Monjasa Middle East & Africa, Moustapha El Maghlouk, said that the company is “already receiving interest for biofuel-blends from several shipping companies operating in the Middle East”.

Last year, the bunker supplier partnered up with RAK Ports to offer a full suite of marine fuel services both in-port and right across RAK Ports’ anchorage area.

