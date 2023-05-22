More work for Expro with Harbour Energy

May 22, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

UK-headquartered energy services provider Expro has secured a new contract with Harbour Energy for a well abandonment campaign as part of a decommissioning project on the UK Continental Shelf.

Source: Expro

The multi-year contract, valued at more than $20 million, will see Expro use its Subsea Well Access technology with a combination of open-water and in-riser applications deployed from a semi-submersible rig for the project in the Balmoral area.

According to the UK company, the lightweight open-water system will help to mitigate loading issues on the wellhead and Xmas trees during the subsea well access intervention part of the overall abandonment campaign.

“We are proud to have secured this award by offering an innovative approach to meet the needs of this important customer,” said Colin Mackenzie, Expro’s Vice President of Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa.

“We believe that our leading-edge technology continues to deliver safe, reliable and environmentally secure subsea well access in support of major projects around the world. We are delighted to further extend the scope of our partnership on this campaign which reinforces our position as a key enabler within the plug and abandonment market.”

The contract will be delivered from the company’s Aberdeen facilities. Expro is already involved in the campaign with Well Test and Well Construction teams supporting the project.