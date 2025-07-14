Expro wins three-year contract for Mexican deepwater oil & gas project
July 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy services provider Expro has won a contract with Woodside Energy to deliver tubular running services (TRS) and cementing services for what is expected to be Mexico’s first deepwater oil production facility.

The three-year contract for the Trion deepwater oil & gas development will see Expro establish a new hub in the area. According to the company, the contract enables the deployment of differentiated well construction technologies, with services to include TRS casing, completion and drilling support, as well as the provision of casing accessories, cement heads, and the Skyhook system.

Besides technical execution, Expro said its approach is aimed at optimizing well performance, driving cost-efficiencies, and enhancing operational reliability throughout the project lifecycle.

As part of the project, Woodside Energy will manage operations from its Tampico shore base and office.

“This contract win reflects not only the strength of our technical capabilities and commercial offering but also our legacy of supporting Trion exploration wells through Frank’s TRS and VERSAFLO TM systems,” said Jeremy Angelle, Vice President of Well Construction at Expro.

“This project represents an exciting opportunity to showcase our innovative technologies on a historic deepwater development, and we look forward to building a strong, long-term partnership with Woodside in Mexico.”

Expro previously supported well construction activities in Mexico during the exploration phase.

Located in the Perdido Fold Belt, approximately 180 kilometers off Mexico’s coastline, in water depths of around 2,500 meters, Trion represents the first deepwater oil production in Mexico.

The project is a joint venture between Woodside Energy and Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX).

The initial phase foresees the drilling of 18 wells, with a total of 24 wells planned over the life of the project. First oil is targeted for 2028.

