More work in West Africa for two Borr Drilling jack-up rigs

August 29, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Offshore drilling contractor Borr Drilling has secured a letter of award (LOA) for two premium jack-up rigs with an undisclosed company in West Africa.

Illustration; Source: Borr Drilling

According to Borr Drilling, this LOA has been awarded for the Prospector 5 and Natt jack-up rigs, which are currently working for Eni in Congo. Under this LOA, the rigs will remain contracted until May 2026 and December 2025, respectively.

The new work, with a combined duration of 1,307 days and a total estimated contract value of $211 million, is slated to start in direct continuation of the rigs’ current contracts.

The 2014-built Prospector 5 rig is of Friede & Goldman JU2000E design and can accommodate 140 people. It is capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 ft and its maximum drilling depth is 35,000 ft.

The 2018-built Natt rig is of PPL Pacific Class 400 design. It can accommodate 150 people. With a maximum drilling capacity of 30,000 ft, the rig is capable of operating in water depths of up to 400 ft.

Borr Drilling’s total contract revenue backlog as of 30 June 2023 was $1.65 billion. Recently, Ocean Oilfield wrapped up the reactivation and upgrade work on one of the company’s jack-up rigs, which left the shipyard to start its new drilling assignment in the Middle East.