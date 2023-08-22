WATCH: Borr rig departs shipyard after reactivation to embark on five-year drilling gig

August 22, 2023, by Melisa Cavcic

Abu Dhabi-headquartered Ocean Oilfield Integrated Solutions has wrapped up the reactivation and upgrade work on one of Borr Drilling’s jack-up rigs, which left the shipyard to start its new drilling assignment in the Middle East.

Arabia III (former Frigg) jack-up rig; Source: Ocean Oilfield

Back in December 2022, Borr Drilling disclosed a set of new contract awards for two of its premium jack-up drilling rigs. One of these contracts was awarded by an undisclosed company for the Frigg jack-up rig. This five-year deal for work in the Middle East comes with extension options.

This contract is expected to start in the third quarter of 2023, following the completion of the rig’s reactivation. The estimated contract value of the firm term, including the mobilisation fee, is $282 million.

Within its fourth quarter and full year 2022 preliminary results, Borr Drilling revealed that its Frigg jack-up rig was being prepared for work in the Middle East, where it was expected to start operations as Arabia III in 3Q 2023.

After a six-month-long reactivation and Schedule G upgrade project, Borr’s Arabia III jack-up rig was delivered by Ocean Oilfield’s shipyard, Hamriyah Sharjah UAE. The rig, which arrived at the shipyard in February 2023, departed on 13 August 2023.

Borr jack-up rig leaves Ocean Oilfield’s shipyard Click here to watch video

“Ocean Oilfield expresses its gratitude to Borr Drilling for the confidence and tremendous support extended to us throughout the project execution. We also would like to thank all our vendors, sub-contractors, and our marvellous team who made this another success. Ocean Oilfield is hoping to associate more with Borr Drilling on all their upcoming projects,” underlined the offshore driller.

The 2013-built Frigg jack-up rig is of KFELS Super A Class design and can operate in water depths of up to 400 ft. The rig’s maximum drilling depth is 35,000 ft.

This comes only weeks after one of Ocean Oilfield’s jack-up rigs arrived at an offshore gas field in the UAE and started its work for Atlantis (UAQ) Limited.

Encouraged by the ongoing upcycle in the offshore drilling market and strong jack-up demand, Borr Drilling recently confirmed that it was engaged in active discussions with Seatrium (formerly Keppel) for expedited delivery of our rigs Vale and Var to August and November 2024.