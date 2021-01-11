MPC Capital AG launches a renewable energy platform

January 11, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

Oslo-listed asset and investment manager MPC Capital AG has initiated a new renewable energy platform under the brand MPC Energy Solutions as part of its strategy to capitalize on the growing demand for sustainable and cost-competitive low-carbon energy infrastructure.

In a private placement directed towards institutional investors, MPC Energy Solutions NV has raised a total of NOK 857 million ($ 100 million) in advance of its listing on Oslo Stock Exchange’s Euronext Growth segment.

“The private placement attracted strong interest from Nordic and international high-quality investors and was multiple times oversubscribed,” MPC Capital said.

MPC Energy Solutions will focus on developing, operating and owning clean energy assets including utility-scale solar PV and wind farms, energy storage, co-generation as well as other infrastructure that helps reduce energy consumption and carbon emissions.

“We have a strong team with a proven track record in renewable energies of more than ten years and made great strides towards becoming the leader in renewable energy infrastructure in the region of Latin America and The Caribbean,” Ulf Holländer, CEO of MPC Capital, said.

“The successful initiation of MPC Energy Solutions underlines the ability of the MPC group to tap capital markets for attractive real asset investment strategies. In doing so, Oslo Stock Exchange was an obvious choice in our search for the most suitable marketplace.”

MPC Energy Solutions will cover the full life cycle of a project by implementing an integrated business model. As informed, the renewable projects are located mostly in emerging markets, which enables capital inflow in these countries, primarily focusing on the Caribbean and Latin America.

“The clean energy sector has matured materially in the past 10-15 years, but the environment is changing, and the simple deployment of solar PV and wind technology is often not sufficient anymore. The industry and our clients require solutions that provide around the clock low carbon, cost-competitive and reliable power supply. Therefore, it becomes critical to design projects that meet such demand utilizing different generation and storage technologies,” Martin Vogt, CEO of MPC Energy Solutions, said.

“The company aims to implement projects with more than 500 MW of installed capacity of low carbon and renewable energy infrastructure over the next two years. Given our local presence and strong experience within the Caribbean and Latin America, we will build a first series of projects here before expanding into other parts of the world. In our core markets, the clean energy sector requires about $18 billion of investment in the coming decade. We aim to become the leading contributor to the energy transition in the region and beyond.”



