MPC Container Ships to buy sustainable marine diesel from INERATEC

January 26, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Norwegian container tonnage provider MPC Container Ships has signed an offtake agreement with German e-fuels supplier INERATEC for synthetic marine diesel oil (MDO) made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen.

According to MPC Container Ships, this is the industry’s first agreement for the supply of synthetic MDO.

The delivery is set to start in 2024.

Due to its drop-in compatibility, synthetic MDO, made from biogenic CO2 and renewable hydrogen, can directly replace conventional fossil fuels used today by existing vessels.

Constantin Baack, CEO of MPC Container Ships, said that the synthetic MDO produced by INERATEC is of particular relevance as it can be used both in conventional combustion engines on the company’s existing vessels and as pilot fuel for its methanol-powered newbuildings.

“As a key building block of the decarbonisation of our industry, we expect that green fuels may come to be included as part of vessel hire, in which case it will be vital for MPCC to have a strong relationship with fuel providers”, Baack continued.

Philipp Engelkamp , CCO of INERATEC, added: “In order to make a sustainable future with e-fuels possible, INERATEC is acquiring partners all around the world. Following projects that target the production of SAF, car fuel and sustainable chemicals we are really happy to partner with MPCC to bring a sustainable product into the shipping industry.”

INERATEC said it has already started the manufacturing phase for its pioneer plant in Frankfurt, where the majority of the sustainable fuel will be produced.

After the commissioning phase, it will deliver up to 3.5 million litres of sustainable aviation fuel, marine diesel and synthetic chemicals to transform industries.