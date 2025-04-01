NCL
NCL: Bio-methanol-powered containership inaugurated in Norway

April 1, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Norwegian transportation company North Sea Container Line (NCL) together with partners Elkem ASA, and MPC Container Ships ASA (MPCC), have begun operating NCL Vestland, a new methanol dual-fuel containership, in Haugesund, Norway.

This marks the commencement of the vessel’s service between Western, Central and Northern Norway and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

The container feeder vessel is the first of two MPCC-owned ships, chartered by NCL and commissioned by Elkem, to enable more effective and environmentally friendly transportation of Norwegian goods and critical metals and materials to European and international markets. Built by China-based Taizhou Sanfu Ship Engineering, the newbuild joined MPCC in January this year.

NCL Vestland and NCL Nordland are the first ships powered with bio-methanol in operation in Norway. They are designed in Norway by NCL, with support from the NOx fund and Norwegian Enova. Elkem owns 40 percent of NCL.

According to NCL, the ‘innovative’ vessel design enables a significant increase in freight capacity and a 63 per cent reduction in energy consumption per TEU per nautical mile compared to the existing fleet. The two ships will replace three conventional container ships, while at the same time increasing total capacity and traffic stability, resulting in a significant reduction of overall emissions. The ships are designed for dual-fuel utilization, i.e. conventional fuel and bio-methanol, paving the way for a net-zero future.

NCL has signed an agreement with Equinor for sourcing the bio-methanol, bunkering in Norway. This agreement enables the two ships to transport carbon-neutral TEUs as of the first day of operation.

“These state-of-the-art vessels will play a significant role in transporting Norwegian goods and strategic silicon metals and materials to the continent, cementing Norway’s position as an important and reliable supplier of critical inputs for European industries,” Morten Viga, Elkem CFO, commented.

“The collaboration behind this venture exemplifies the power of partnerships in enhancing industrial competitiveness and sustainability, while fostering green value chains across European markets.”

“Together with our partners NCL and Elkem, this project allows us to set up a green transportation corridor in Northern Europe, whilst allowing us to make the right move towards a further decarbonisation of the fleet,” Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC, pointed out.

“It also demonstrates that we can meet ambitious environmental goals by joining forces with like-minded partners. We are excited to facilitate a green container shipping supply chain along the Norwegian coastline.”

NCL Vestland is already in service, trading between Stokmarknes and Europe, with port calls at key industry hubs such as Salten, Mo i Rana, Orkanger, Ålesund and Bremanger, enabling larger weekly shipments of Elkem’s silicon products to European customers in sectors such as automotive manufacturing, construction, renewable energy and the defense industry.

“Through this investment, the consortium is supporting Norway in meeting international climate commitments and national targets for emission reductions in the transport sector,” Viga explained.

The project to build the two vessels received NOK 13.7 million (about $1.3 million) in funding from Enova, the state enterprise owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Climate and Environment, and NOK 60 million from the NOx fund, the Norwegian business sector’s fund to reduce emissions. Elkem and NCL’s ambition is to gradually increase the share of bio-methanol used, as the market for green fuel for shipping matures.

The ships also feature 250 kWh battery packs, and shore power connections, rigged for a carbon- and emission-free future at sea.

Safety and operational efficiency are ‘paramount’ in the design of the vessels, enabling a safer passage to Norwegian harbors. The open-top design minimizes the need for crew on deck, further enhancing safety. Electric cranes on-deck are designed to enhance efficiency when in port, independent of onshore infrastructure, according to the companies.

