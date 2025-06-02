Back to overview
Berg Propulsion optimizes low-carbon performance for NCL feeder ship duo

Vessels
June 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

NCL Nordland, the second of two 1,300 TEU dual-fuel methanol boxships owned by Norway’s MPC Container Ships (MPCC), has entered service weeks after sistership Vestland verified that its propulsion package optimizes efficiency regardless of energy source, Swedish marine propulsion solutions provider Berg Propulsion said.

Courtesy of Berg Propulsion

Delivered earlier this year, the vessels can be operated on methanol and/or marine gasoil (MGO), under a 15-year charter to Norwegian transportation company North Sea Container Line (NCL) in services connecting Norway and Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

“Nordland and Vestland establish MPCC as an early mover in competitive green fuel strategies to deliver long-term shareholder value for shipping’s low carbon future,” Constantin Baack, CEO of MPCC, commented.

“The project also shows how we meet ambitious goals by working with like-minded partners.”

The vessels’ space-optimized and high-performance propulsion systems cut energy use per TEU per nautical mile by 63% compared to earlier models. NCL has also partnered with Norwegian energy company Equinor to supply bio-methanol—starting with a 5% blend, with plans to gradually increase the ratio in line with the evolving fuel supply chain.

Each vessel features an integrated Berg energy management system and tailored total propulsion package. This setup consolidates the electrical components of the propulsion chain to optimize the performance of the two-stroke main engine, incorporating the company’s controllable pitch propeller and bow and stern thrusters.

“Berg Propulsion and partners managed to develop, build and integrate complex systems and applied high-end technological philosophies into fully functional machinery on board both vessels despite challenges that can occur during newbuilding projects,” Christian Rychly, Chief Operating Officer at MPC Container Ships, said.

“We worked as a co-designer for the integrated main propulsion solution, configuring the compact Engine Room layout to enable optimized aft ship design and performance,” Mattias Hansson, Senior Global Sales Manager, Berg, explained.

“We are delighted that the teamwork between all parties in this collaborative newbuilding program has resulted in truly exceptional ship fuel efficiency.”

Berg’s tailored solution also included optimized propeller design, as well as its power and control electronics to maximize operational flexibility.

“Nordland joins a service which is already proving itself on efficiency,” Bente Hetland, Managing Director, NCL, highlighted.

“This is an extraordinary example of stakeholders collaborating to overcome decarbonization challenges cost-effectively so that green freight is the customer’s preferred choice.”

“The hybridized set up optimizes energy use from gensets, the shaft alternator, and 250 kWh battery for load balancing during thruster or other peak loads, also accommodating the shore connector for zero emissions when the vessels are in port,” Mattias Dombrowe, Business Manager Electric System Integration, Berg, noted.

