Evergreen’s fleet expansion proceeds with fresh $2.8B order for LNG dual-fuel ships

October 22, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Taiwanese container shipping company Evergreen Marine Corporation has commissioned Chinese and South Korean shipyards to build a total of 14 LNG dual-fuel containerships in its latest fleet expansion move.

Evergreen's Ever Acme. Image credit Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding

According to data from Greek shipbroker Intermodal, Evergreen’s order comprises 14 vessels with a 14,000 TEU capacity and dual-fuel LNG propulsion, each worth about $200 million.

The $2.8 billion order is split equally between China’s Guangzhou Shipyard International (GSI) and South Korea’s Samsung Heavy Industries (SHI).

The ships are scheduled for delivery between 2028 and 2030.

The latest order mirrors Evergreen’s $3 billion contract from early 2025, which included eleven LNG dual-fuel vessels with a capacity of 24,000 TEUs, also split between Chinese and Korean yards.

To remind, the Taiwanese shipping company tapped GSI in China for five containerships and Hanwha Ocean in South Korea for the remaining six units, with deliveries expected to commence around 2028.

In 2023 and 2024, Evergreen also ordered methanol-fueled containerships as part of its efforts to decarbonize operations.

