MSC orders another batch of LNG-fueled boxships in China

MSC orders another batch of LNG-fueled boxships in China

July 25, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Switzerland-based container shipping and logistics giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has signed contracts for the construction of up to twelve liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel and LNG-capable containerships.

Illustration. Courtesy of MSC

According to data provided by Greek shipbroker Intermodal, MSC—the world’s largest liner company—has placed an order for four 22,000 TEU boxships at Shanghai Waigaoqiao in China. The value of the contract has not been disclosed. The units are slated for delivery in 2028.

What is more, MSC has exercised options to build two 22,000 TEU container vessels at Hengli Heavy Industries in China for $200 million each. The LNG dual-fuel ships are expected to be delivered between 2028 and 2029.

The Swiss company has also booked 3+3 LNG-capable 21,000 TEU boxships at China Merchants Heavy Industry (CMHI) Haimen in China. The contract has a price tag of $210 million apiece and the ships are planned to be handed over to MSC in 2028 and 2029.

The orders come despite recently proposed sanctions by the United States targeting vessels built in China. Announced in February this year, sanctions include port fees of up to $1.5 million per port call for Chinese-built vessels or those linked to Chinese maritime transport operators.

To note, China remains the world’s top shipbuilding nation, building more than 60 percent of new ships ordered globally.

Read more

The growth is supported by the green transition of the global fleet. As of July 2025, the alternative fuels-powered global fleet stands at 2,455 vessels. LNG as marine fuel continues to lead the alternative marine fuel game, with 80% of alternative fuel vessels being LNG capable of ready, comprising 1,421 units, Intermodal said.

