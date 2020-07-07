MSC joins Smart Maritime Network

Image courtesy: MSC

Container shipping major Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) has joined the Smart Maritime Network, an industry membership group focused on increasing the compatibility, standardization, and harmonization of the technology used in the shipping industry.

“While a variety of digital innovations and IoT technologies exist in the maritime industry, MSC believes that new technology solutions will only be fit for purpose if they can be operated across multiple carriers, service providers and geographies. Collaboration is essential in this regard, so we can establish the same technology standards throughout the industry,” MSC said.

“Now, as a part of the Smart Maritime Network, we can work closely with maritime technology developers, vessel owners and operators, engineering OEMs and other key stakeholders, to develop joint approaches that will benefit the entire industry. “

Smart Maritime Network was launched in 2019 with the goal of providing a platform to promote the benefits of enhanced integration, standardisation and data sharing among stakeholders within the maritime and transport logistics sectors.

The network creates a collaborative environment for key influencers in the space to inform and educate the industry on technological developments and innovations.

MSC is also the founding member of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA) on April 10, 2019 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.