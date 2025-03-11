Illustration; Source: AF Offshore Decom - Helene Pettersen
Multi-million oil & gas decom gig for UK’s offshore platform trio goes to Norwegian firm

Project & Tenders
March 11, 2025, by Melisa Cavcic

Norwegian engineering and construction player AF Gruppen (AFG) has tucked a new decommissioning assignment under its belt on the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS), which will enable it to take part in engineering and offshore preparation activities for the removal of three platforms in UK waters.

While disclosing a letter of award for a decommissioning contract from Scaldis Salvage & Marine Contractors, AF Gruppen disclosed that the project would involve the engineering and offshore preparation of three bridge-linked platforms for removal on the UKCS.

With an estimated value of 100-125 million NOK (around $9.29-$11.61 million) excluding VAT, the contract involves the engineering part, which will start imminently, and offshore preparation activities planned for Q2 2026. The weight of the topside structures is approximately 6,500 metric tons.

Lars Myhre Hjelmeset, EVP Offshore at AF Gruppen, commented: “We are very pleased to have been awarded this project by Scaldis Salvage & Marine Contractors. In cooperation with both Scaldis and their client, we look forward to starting this important work. In this project, we will survey, engineer, and prepare the three topsides for removal by reverse installation.

“This represents an important deepening of the relationship with Scaldis, with the scope firmly anchored within one of our core competencies, the award is recognition of our significant track record in delivering safe and efficient offshore solutions in the decommissioning market.”

Three weeks ago Scaldis said it was gearing up for “a busy and exciting offshore season” while its Rambiz heavy lift vessel was undergoing maintenance to ensure its full preparation for the projects ahead.

Given the fact that several oil and gas fields are due to be shut down and decommissioned over the coming years, AF Offshore Decom’s core business is offering bespoke decommissioning solutions for the global offshore energy market.

The past two decades have seen the firm prepare, remove, dismantle, and recycle over 400.000 tons of oil and gas infrastructure from the North Sea as main contractor and consortium partner, with track record encapsulating more than 45 offshore installations and beyond 5 million project man-hours of decommissioning experience both offshore and onshore.

AF Gruppen claims to be focused on environmentally friendly decommissioning offshore as a part of the circular economy, reinforcing its commitment to accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.

“In a world where resources are finite and the earth’s ability to absorb carbon emissions have been depleted, the future rests on our ability to recycle and reuse resources and materials. This is our commitment,” underlined the Norwegian firm.

Explosives in offshore decom game

The company claims to be in the business of giving new lease on life to old materials by removing and recycling oil and gas platforms and other offshore assets. A few years ago, the firm contemplated the merger of its offshore decommissioning operations with Aker Solutions but the business combination deal fell through.

One of the areas in which AF has experience is undertaking complicated demolition projects using explosives both on land and in water, enabling it to demolish buildings and structures, free up the reinforcement in concrete structures, blast underwater, and trigger controlled landslides.

Oleksandr Ulezko, Marine Surveyor/Superintendent, Port Captain/AFNI/SDPO, recently delved into offshore platform removal with explosives, explaining: “When it comes to decommissioning offshore platforms, sometimes you need to think outside the box—or in this case, blow it up!

“Recently, the incredible opportunity to witness the controlled demolition of an offshore platform using precision explosives. This method isn’t just about spectacle; it’s a highly efficient, environmentally conscious approach to safely remove structures that have reached the end of their lifecycle.”

While diving into the whys of using explosives for decommissioning operations, Ulezko listed three pillars, encompassing speed and efficiency, as explosives are said to allow for rapid dismantling, reducing time and costs; safety given the fact that controlled detonations minimize risks to personnel compared to traditional methods; and environmental care, as the firm is convinced that a thorough planning of the blast will ensure minimal impact on marine ecosystems.

Furthermore, Ulezko, who examined the science behind the blasts, underscored: “Every explosion is meticulously planned by experts in engineering, environmental science, and safety. From calculating the right amount of explosives to monitoring marine life in the area, every detail is accounted for to ensure a successful and responsible operation.

“The future of decommissioning is bright, with advancements in robotics, AI, and sustainable practices paving the way. Let’s keep pushing the boundaries of what’s possible!”

Offshore decom ops with explosives; Source: Oleksandr Ulezko

Recent offshore decom ops with explosives

