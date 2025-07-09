Multimillion-dollar jobs for Monadelphous on Shell’s gas project and Australia Pacific LNG

Prelude; Source: Shell
Monadelphous, an Australian engineering group, has landed a new assignment on a natural gas field development off the coast of Western Australia and a contract extension for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Queensland located in northeastern Australia.

While disclosing the award of new contracts in the energy sector, worth more than $100 million, Monadelphous revealed that the first deal was secured with Technip Energies for the provision of multidisciplinary services associated with the hook-up and commissioning of Shell’s Crux platform in Western Australia.

Located approximately 620 kilometers northeast of Broome and around 160 kilometers from Shell’s Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) facility, Crux forms part of the long-term backfill to Prelude and work is expected to be completed in late 2026.

The Crux natural gas field development area includes the 165-kilometer pipeline, which will connect the asset to the Prelude FLNG facility. The operator made a final investment decision (FID) for the project in May 2022.

The development is being progressed by the Crux joint venture, encompassing Shell Australia as the operator and SGH Energy as its joint venture partner. The first gas is anticipated in 2027. The project consists of a not normally manned (NNM) platform with five production wells.

In the meantime, Inteforge, Monadelphous’ fabrication services business, has landed a two-year extension of its master goods agreement with Origin Energy to continue supplying wellsite equipment for Australia Pacific LNG (APLNG) in Queensland.

The firm’s subsidiary has been supplying packaged and modularized equipment to Origin Energy since 2015. APLNG is a joint venture (JV) between ConocoPhillips Australia (47.5%), Origin Energy (27.5%), and Sinopec (25%).

The Australia Pacific LNG project entails the development of coal seam gas resources in the Surat and Bowen basins, a 530-kilometer transmission pipeline, and an LNG facility on Curtis Island, near Gladstone.

While Origin is in charge of the operation of the Australia Pacific LNG gas fields and main gas transmission pipeline, ConocoPhillips is responsible for the construction and operation of the LNG facility on the southwest side of Curtis Island.

The project incorporates two trains, each with the capacity to produce 4.5 million tonnes per annum of LNG, two 160,000-cubic-meter LNG storage tanks, a loading jetty for the LNG ships, and a control center.

