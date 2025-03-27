Back to overview
Home Subsea Prysmian, N-Sea join efforts to improve submarine cable security under 7-year deal

Prysmian, N-Sea join efforts to improve submarine cable security under 7-year deal

Project & Tenders
March 27, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Italian cabling company Prysmian Group and Dutch integrated subsea solutions service provider N-Sea Group have signed a seven-year framework agreement for rapid response maintenance and repair of submarine cables.

Source: Prysmian

The collaboration targets enhanced energy security, bolstering the resilience of submarine cables, addressing prevention, detection, response, and reinstatement. 

The terms of the agreement include dedicated engineering services, a specialized vessel, and skilled and qualified high-voltage jointers ready to intervene. 

According to Prysmian, the solution, set to complement its proprietary monitoring solutions and overall inspection, maintenance, and repair (IMR) capabilities, will bring to the market the most effective solution to submarine cable maintenance and repair.

Related Article

The announcement is said to go beyond the recent request of the European Commission to ensure the safety of critical energy and telecommunications infrastructure by providing the first market-led solution. 

“Over the past months it has become clear to the world just how essential undersea cables are. They are at the heart of our collective energy security and digital connections across the world. The European Commission has called for a solution, and we are proud to be the only player that can achieve a market-led response,” said Raul Gil, Transmission EVP at Prysmian.

“Prysmian will provide a solution like nobody else – from monitoring, maintenance, repair and rapid response, there is nobody else like Prysmian, and we are eager to work with our customers to roll-out this service which will become a “must have” for any undersea cable solution worldwide.” 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles