NABU
Back to overview
Home Green Marine NABU remains Scandlines’ adviser on zero-emission shipping

NABU remains Scandlines’ adviser on zero-emission shipping

Environment
May 7, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Danish ferry operator Scandlines has extended its long-term collaboration with German environmental association NABU, which advises the shipping company on achieving its goal of a zero direct emissions ferry service.

Courtesy of Scandlines

As informed, the more than 20-year partnership will be extended for another three years.

NABU has been an important partner in the implementation of the ferry company’s green ambitions since 2014 and has, among other things, successfully advised Scandlines on the transition from traditional diesel operation to battery hybrid operation.

“We are pleased that NABU will continue to advise us on our next steps toward a future without direct emissions. Over the next three years, we will work together on concrete projects to reduce the shipping company’s negative impacts and contribute to raising awareness,” Michael Guldmann Petersen, COO, Scandlines, commented.

The collaboration to date has inspired Scandlines to make its activities beyond ferry operations more sustainable. Various internal processes have been critically reviewed. This has led, among other things, to a significant reduction in underwater noise through the use of special thrusters.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In addition, by collaborating with NABU, Scandlines introduced the measures to promote biodiversity in the Port of Puttgarden.

“The Baltic Sea, where we operate our ferries, is and remains a sensitive ecosystem that we must protect. NABU can provide us with excellent advice in this regard,” Eric Grégoire, CEO of Scandlines, said.

“We are delighted to continue our long-standing cooperation. Scandlines has become a global pioneer in the electrification of ocean-going vessels and has already drastically reduced air pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions. We are delighted to be working together on the consistent path to zero local emissions and to implement positive ecological projects beyond ferry operations,” Sönke Diesener, Senior Transport Policy Officer at NABU, highlighted.

Following Scandlines and its green ambitions, many other ferry companies have embarked on their journeys toward more climate-friendly shipping.

In related news, a new zero direct emissions ferry being built for Scandlines has completed its first set of sea trials in Türkiye. The future E/V Futura will be officially named at a ceremony in connection with its deployment on the Fehmarn Belt later in 2025.

The company’s first emission-free ferry is said to represent an important step towards meeting Scandlines’ goal of operating with zero direct emissions on the Puttgarden-Rødby route by 2030.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Read more

Related news

List of highlighted news articles