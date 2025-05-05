Scandlines’ first emission-free electric ferry aces sea trials

Back to overview
May 5, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A new zero direct emissions ferry being built for Danish ferry operator Scandlines has completed its first set of sea trials in Türkiye and is now one step closer to starting its journey home.

After a period at the shipyard’s outfitting quay with tests of the ship’s auxiliary systems and a successful inclining test, Scandlines’ newbuild completed sea acceptance tests (SAT) in the Sea of Marmara.

During the sea trial, Cemre Shipyard tested the ship’s systems under load in cooperation with Scandlines and under the supervision of UK class society Lloyd’s Register.

”During the ten-day sea trial, the ship’s batteries and electrical installations were tested. We also got to see the propulsion system in operation for the first time,” Rasmus Nielsen, VP, Fleet and Administration at Scandlines, explained.

Back at the outfitting quay, the remaining systems and equipment are commissioned to test, verify and document that the ship fulfills the specified requirements.

Once the ship has been commissioned, it will be handed over to Scandlines and ready to go to Rødbyhavn with some of the future crew at the helm. Stops are planned in Gibraltar on the south coast of the Iberian Peninsula and in Brest on the west coast of France.

“It will be a very big day for us when we see our new ferry arrive in Rødbyhavn, and we cannot wait to put her into operation. With our first emission-free ferry, we’re taking a huge step towards meeting our goal of operating with zero direct emissions on the Puttgarden-Rødby route by 2030,” Michael Guldmann Petersen, Scandlines COO, commented.

The future E/V Futura will be officially named at a ceremony in connection with its deployment on the Fehmarn Belt later in 2025.

Featuring a length of 147.4 meters and a width of 25.4 meters, the ship will be able to accommodate up to 140 passengers.

