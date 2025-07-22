Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Scandlines’ zero direct emissions ferry wraps up 2nd sea trials

Vessels
July 22, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

A new ferry ordered by Danish ferry operator Scandlines, which operates free of direct emissions, has completed its second set of sea trials in the Sea of Marmara near Turkey and is now preparing for its journey home to the Fehmarnbelt.

As informed, the official naming and inauguration will take place upon arrival at the Fehmarnbelt later in 2025.

In close collaboration with Cemre Shipyard and under the close supervision of UK class society Lloyd’s Register, the ship has undergone intensive testing under realistic conditions, encompassing blackout simulations, advanced navigation systems, and automated safety tests.

”With our new zero direct emissions ferry, we are taking another big step towards a greener future for ferry transport. We combine sustainable technology with high capacity and efficient operations – for the benefit of both the environment and our customers,” Rasmus Nielsen, VP, Fleet and Administration at Scandlines, explained.

To remind, the 147.4-meter-long and 25.4-meter-wide newbuild wrapped up its first set of sea trials in Türkiye in May 2025.

Once the ferry reaches Fehmarnbelt later in 2025, it will be able to charge in just 17 minutes in Rødbyhavn, Denmark, thanks to a powerful 50 kV / 25 MW power cable and a new transformer station. An intelligent charging tower ensures that the ferry is automatically switched on, regardless of water levels and movements, in under 15 seconds.

In addition, a complete charging system has also been installed in Puttgarden, Germany, so that from the end of 2025, the ferry will be able to charge in just 12 minutes and operate emission-free in both directions with a crossing time of 45 minutes.

The vessel also has the option of hybrid operation and is equipped with three diesel generators to ensure flexibility and reliability during the delivery voyage from Turkey.

