NACKS wins LR approval for methanol-fueled Kamsarmax design

December 13, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Lloyd’s Register (LR) has awarded Approval in Principle to Nantong COSCO KHI Ship Engineering Co Ltd (NACKS) for an 81,000 DWT Kamsarmax bulk carrier.

Image credit LR

The design, which was unveiled with the announcement of a joint development project earlier this year, features methanol propulsion and rotor sail capability, allowing the vessel to excel in energy efficiency and environmental performance at a time when long-term environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies are paramount for owners and operators.

As part of the joint development project, one of the largest dry bulk operators Cargill, has given input on the user needs and requirements of the vessel design, along with shipowner Minerva Dry who contributed with their operational experience as part of the project.

“The AiP represents a significant landmark for energy-efficient and alternative fuel ship design,” Nikos Kakalis, Global Bulk Carriers Segment Director, Lloyd’s Register said.

“It is crucial that the maritime value chain continues to collaborate to provide commercially viable bulk carriers, in order to meet the sector’s demands, whilst prioritizing vessel designs that comply with increasingly complex environmental regulations.”

“In collaboration with LR, Cargill and Minerva, NACKS has successfully accomplished the development of the methanol dual-fuel Kamsarmax and the application study of rotor sails, which is certified by Approval In Principle from LR. The AIP marks another significant progress in NACKS’ strategy of promoting clean energy ship design and the utilization of new energy-saving technologies. Meanwhile, NACKS is fully prepared for receiving orders for this self-developed and advantageous new energy ship type,” Mingfeng Lu, Technical Director, NACKS said.

“NACKS will continue to be committed to research on clean energy vessels and application of green technology, to provide a wide variety of green energy products and innovative solutions for our clients who have the common values and goals.”

As the maritime industry makes substantial strides towards cleaner and more sustainable practices, the integration of methanol as an alternative fuel has gained considerable momentum. Currently, there are approximately 205 methanol-powered vessels on order, representing a notable commitment to reducing carbon footprints. Remarkably, the container shipping sector leads this transition with a lion’s share of 156 vessels in the pipeline. The bulk sector has been somewhat slower in opting for methanol, with only nine recorder orders so far, data from DNV shows.